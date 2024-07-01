Solera Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

IPO would mark return to public markets after being taken private in 2016.

Solera Corp. announced June 28 that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its proposed initial public offering of shares of common stock.

As CollisionWeek reported May 2, Solera had filed confidential draft registration for an IPO with the SEC.

According to the company, the number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Solera has applied to list its common stock on the New