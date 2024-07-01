Classic Collision Enters Mississippi with Latest Acquisition

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of Milestone Collision & Glass located in Nesbit, Miss. The new location is Classic’s first location in the state.

“Our company vision was to help people return to their everyday lives with peace of mind, and I know the Classic Family will continue that vision. We look forward to being part of Classic’s growth into Mississippi,” stated Chip Anderson, former Milestone Collision & Glass owner.

“We are thrilled to have Milestone Collision & Glass join the Classic Family; opening our first location in Mississippi allows us to expand our services into yet another new