Auto Care Association Announces New Board of Directors

The Auto Care Association today announced the elected members of its board of directors for the 2024-2025 term. This board is effective as of today.

Auto Care AssociationThe members of this Auto Care Association Board of Directors are:

  • Chairman of the Board: Mike Boyer, president, TASCO Sales Reps
  • Vice Chairman of the Board: Greg Noethlich, CEO, Old World Industries
  • Treasurer: Rick Schwartz, CEO and managing partner, Schwartz Associates
  • Secretary: John Treece, president and CEO, DMA Sales, LLC
  • Immediate Past Chair: Corey Bartlett, president and CEO, Automotive Parts Headquarters
  • Board Member: Cliff Hovis, president, Hovis Truck and Auto
  • Board Member: Duncan Gillis, president
