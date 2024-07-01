Auto Care Association Announces New Board of Directors

The Auto Care Association today announced the elected members of its board of directors for the 2024-2025 term. This board is effective as of today.
The members of this Auto Care Association Board of Directors are:
- Chairman of the Board: Mike Boyer, president, TASCO Sales Reps
- Vice Chairman of the Board: Greg Noethlich, CEO, Old World Industries
- Treasurer: Rick Schwartz, CEO and managing partner, Schwartz Associates
- Secretary: John Treece, president and CEO, DMA Sales, LLC
- Immediate Past Chair: Corey Bartlett, president and CEO, Automotive Parts Headquarters
- Board Member: Cliff Hovis, president, Hovis Truck and Auto
- Board Member: Duncan Gillis, president
