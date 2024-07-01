AASP/NJ Members Learn Negotiation Tactics from Matthew’s Auto Supplies

Members of the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) obtained practical information about how to get the most out of the negotiation process from Benjamin Stephens of Matthew’s Auto Supplies, who led a training session they presented on June 26 at Indasa USA in Fairfield, N.J.

The event was offered to all AASP/NJ members at no cost. The presentation also featured AASP/NJ President Ken Miller, who took to the microphone to share valuable information about contracts and state laws.

“Some people just don’t want to negotiate,” Stephens pointed out. What it comes down to is changing the