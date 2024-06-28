US Auto Sales Projected Up in June Year Over Year

New light vehicle sales in June are expected to maintain pace with May and translate to one of the stronger seasonally adjusted results since 2021.

S&P Global Mobility projects new light vehicle sales volume in June 2024 to reach 1.40 million units, up approximately 1% year over year. This volume would translate to an estimated sales pace of 16.2 million units (seasonally adjusted annual rate: SAAR), which would be the highest monthly mark for this metric since May 2021.

While recent events such as the dealer management software cyberattack and stop-sale announcement on certain Toyota and Lexus vehicles could hamper