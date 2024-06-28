J.D. Power Reports Problems Plague Battery Electric Vehicles Despite Traditional OEMs Leveling Playing Field with Tesla

Ram ranks highest overall in Initial Quality Study, Porsche ranks highest among premium brands.

In its inaugural year incorporating franchise dealership repair visits with the Voice of the Customer (VOC) data to create a more expansive metric for problems per 100 vehicles (PP100), the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS), finds the industry average is 195 PP100. Mass market brands, with a combined average of 181 PP100, outperform the industry average. Meanwhile, premium brands—often including more complicated systems and thus more reliance on connectivity—average 232 PP100. A lower score reflects higher vehicle quality.

“It is not surprising that