I-CAR Releases 2023 Impact Report

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) released its 2023 Impact Report: Leading Forward highlighting key achievements, initiatives and reinvestments funded by I-CAR’s Industry Impact Fund, a strategic reserve component governed by the I-CAR Board for the industry’s benefit.

The report demonstrates I-CAR’s continued commitment to leading the industry forward with excellence in training, technical information, and collaboration in a dynamic environment impacted by increasing repair complexity and challenges in recruiting technicians.

Key highlights from the report: