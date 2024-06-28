I-CAR Releases 2023 Impact Report

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) released its 2023 Impact Report: Leading Forward highlighting key achievements, initiatives and reinvestments funded by I-CAR’s Industry Impact Fund, a strategic reserve component governed by the I-CAR Board for the industry’s benefit.
The report demonstrates I-CAR’s continued commitment to leading the industry forward with excellence in training, technical information, and collaboration in a dynamic environment impacted by increasing repair complexity and challenges in recruiting technicians.
Key highlights from the report:
- 97,419 unique students trained in 2023, up 17.5% from prior year
- 12,121 total shops trained, a 6.5% annual increase
- 9,240 Gold Class
