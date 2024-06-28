Alana Quartuccio Named Editorial Director at Thomas Greco Publishing

Thomas Greco Publishing Inc. (TGP) announced that Alana Quartuccio, an established member of its editorial team, has been promoted to the role of Editorial Director, as of June 1.

Thomas Greco Publishing is the publisher of New Jersey Automotive, Hammer & Dolly, New England Automotive Report, AASP-MN News and Texas Automotive and is the event manager of the NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show.

Quartuccio joined TGP in May 2018 as the team’s Editorial/Creative Coordinator, a role she has expanded and grown since. A career journalist, she has more than 25 years