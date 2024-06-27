CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / WIN Scholarship Campaign Raises Almost $10,000 to Support Collision Repair Education

WIN Scholarship Campaign Raises Almost $10,000 to Support Collision Repair Education

By Leave a Comment

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced that its 2024 Scholarship Fundraiser Walk and Donations programs raised $9,670 to support the record 30 student scholarships the Network recently presented. These additional funds, along with its group sponsorship and general fund commitments, augmented WIN’s recent announcement of providing $30,000 in scholarship support this year.

The Enterprise Mobility Scholarship Walk team.

WIN Scholarships are presented annually to deserving students enrolled in a post-secondary collision repair technology program. This year WIN expanded its signature scholarship program continuing its tradition of financially supporting females who demonstrate a desire to excel in the field of collision

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey