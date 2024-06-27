CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / Feature / Illinois Collision Repair Center Files Lawsuit Against CDK Global Over Impact of Cyberattack on Parts Supply

Illinois Collision Repair Center Files Lawsuit Against CDK Global Over Impact of Cyberattack on Parts Supply

By Leave a Comment

Plaintiff seeks class action status in lawsuit accusing dealership management system provider of negligently failing to ensure its servers were protected against cyberattack causing repair delays because parts could not be ordered.

In a lawsuit filed June 25, a collision repair center alleges CDK Global was negligent in not adequately protecting its systems from cyberattack harming the plaintiff due to the parts supply disruptions and possible identity theft issues caused by the cyberattack affecting 15,000 dealerships. Jay Kay Collision Center, Inc. v. CDK Global LLC was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois by the

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey