Illinois Collision Repair Center Files Lawsuit Against CDK Global Over Impact of Cyberattack on Parts Supply

Plaintiff seeks class action status in lawsuit accusing dealership management system provider of negligently failing to ensure its servers were protected against cyberattack causing repair delays because parts could not be ordered.

In a lawsuit filed June 25, a collision repair center alleges CDK Global was negligent in not adequately protecting its systems from cyberattack harming the plaintiff due to the parts supply disruptions and possible identity theft issues caused by the cyberattack affecting 15,000 dealerships. Jay Kay Collision Center, Inc. v. CDK Global LLC was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois by the