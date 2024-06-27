CollisionWeek

CSN Collision Adds Repair Facility to Network in Newfoundland

CSN Baker’s 8,581 sq. ft. body shop, which serves the Clarenville community in Newfoundland, Canada, is now part of the CSN Collision network.

Owners Stephen Lewis, Paul Kinsella, Rob Kinsella, and Junior Peddle chose to join the CSN Collision network due to shared principles—excellent customer service led by consistently superior results. The network also provides access to a wealth of knowledge and resources that will enable the shop to stay competitive and facilitate growth.

Chad Dicks, CSN Baker’s shop manager, explains the shop’s driving force, “For 70 years, we have delivered top-notch customer experience with each repair, building our reputation

