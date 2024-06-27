Classic Collision Acquires Four Repair Centers in Kentucky, Ohio and Virginia

The new facilities include Classic’s first locations in Kentucky and Ohio.

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of four locations in Kentucky, Ohio, and Virginia. These locations will be renovated to enhance the customer experience before re- opening as Classic Collision. This includes upgrading the interior design, modernizing the facilities, and implementing new technology to streamline operations.

“We are thrilled to bring Classic Collision’s exceptional service to Kentucky and Ohio, marking a significant milestone in our growth to 18 states. Expanding our presence in Virginia also reaffirms our commitment to providing top-quality collision repair services across new and existing markets,”