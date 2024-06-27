CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Classic Collision Acquires Four Repair Centers in Kentucky, Ohio and Virginia

Classic Collision Acquires Four Repair Centers in Kentucky, Ohio and Virginia

By Leave a Comment

The new facilities include Classic’s first locations in Kentucky and Ohio.

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of four locations in Kentucky, Ohio, and Virginia. These locations will be renovated to enhance the customer experience before re- opening as Classic Collision. This includes upgrading the interior design, modernizing the facilities, and implementing new technology to streamline operations.

Classic Collision Inc. logo“We are thrilled to bring Classic Collision’s exceptional service to Kentucky and Ohio, marking a significant milestone in our growth to 18 states. Expanding our presence in Virginia also reaffirms our commitment to providing top-quality collision repair services across new and existing markets,”

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey