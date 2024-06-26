Joy Hatchette Appointed Maryland Insurance Administration Interim Commissioner

Maryland Governor Wes Moore announced the appointment of Joy Y. Hatchette as Maryland Insurance Administration Interim Commissioner. The current commissioner, Kathleen Birrane, previously announced plans to retire at the end of June. A search is underway for a long-term successor.

Hatchette currently serves as associate commissioner for the Consumer Education and Advocacy Unit at the Maryland Insurance Administration, where she oversees outreach to Maryland consumers. She also previously served as associate commissioner for Consumer Complaints and as an assistant attorney general. Prior to joining the Maryland Insurance Administration, she was an associate in the law offices of Gordon, Feinblatt, Rothman,