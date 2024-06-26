CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Driven Brands Joins AutoBody Alliance’s Direct Repair Network

Driven Brands Joins AutoBody Alliance’s Direct Repair Network

By Leave a Comment

Driven Brands and AutoBody Alliance (ABA) announced they have joined forces to Driven Brands logoexpand the AutoBody Alliance’s service network of autobody repair facilities throughout the U.S

“We are excited to work closely with the team at Driven Brands because of their influence in the marketplace the past 50 years, as well as their extensive experience in working with both Insurance Carriers and Fleet Companies,” said Steve Bruce, President, AutoBody Alliance.

AutoBody Alliance supports a managed, turn-key Direct Repair Network of automotive body repair facilities connecting insurance and fleet companies throughout the United States with collision repair service providers.

 

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey