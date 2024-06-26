Driven Brands Joins AutoBody Alliance’s Direct Repair Network

Driven Brands and AutoBody Alliance (ABA) announced they have joined forces to expand the AutoBody Alliance’s service network of autobody repair facilities throughout the U.S

“We are excited to work closely with the team at Driven Brands because of their influence in the marketplace the past 50 years, as well as their extensive experience in working with both Insurance Carriers and Fleet Companies,” said Steve Bruce, President, AutoBody Alliance.

AutoBody Alliance supports a managed, turn-key Direct Repair Network of automotive body repair facilities connecting insurance and fleet companies throughout the United States with collision repair service providers.