Crash Champions Opens New Collision Repair Center in Chicago Market

Crash Champions announced it recently opened the doors to a newly constructed collision repair center in its home Chicagoland market.

The new 22,000-square-foot facility is conveniently located at 1652 Waukegan Rd in Glenview, Ill., and officially opened for business on June 10. It marks Crash Champions’ fifth new location in the Chicagoland area in the past sixth months, following the successful acquisition of Adams Collision in December.

“This is our home, and we’re always proud to expand the Crash Champions brand across Chicago,” said Founder and CEO Matt Ebert. “We look forward to serving our neighbors in Glenview with this