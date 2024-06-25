CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Meyer Distributing Announces New Location in Oregon

Meyer Distributing Announces New Location in Oregon

By Leave a Comment

Meyer Distributing, Inc. announced the addition of its Roseburg, Ore. crossdock. The cross-dock will have a direct feed from Meyer’s Hermiston, Ore. distribution hub, which houses one of the largest inventories of automotive accessories, 4×4/Off-Road, crash/collision, and RV parts in the region.

“Meyer continues to expand inventories significantly in RV, Towing, and Marine parts in our Northwest Megahub,” states Ben Johnson, Meyer’s RV, Towing, and Marine Sales Manager.

“The Roseburg, OR dock will significantly improve deliveries to Southern Oregon, and we’re excited about the expansion of our Northwest infrastructure,” states Jeff Braun, CEO of Meyer. “Meyer will continue to focus

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey