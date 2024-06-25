Meyer Distributing Announces New Location in Oregon

Meyer Distributing, Inc. announced the addition of its Roseburg, Ore. crossdock. The cross-dock will have a direct feed from Meyer’s Hermiston, Ore. distribution hub, which houses one of the largest inventories of automotive accessories, 4×4/Off-Road, crash/collision, and RV parts in the region.

“Meyer continues to expand inventories significantly in RV, Towing, and Marine parts in our Northwest Megahub,” states Ben Johnson, Meyer’s RV, Towing, and Marine Sales Manager.

“The Roseburg, OR dock will significantly improve deliveries to Southern Oregon, and we’re excited about the expansion of our Northwest infrastructure,” states Jeff Braun, CEO of Meyer. “Meyer will continue to focus