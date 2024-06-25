CollisionWeek

Doan Groups and Viking Auto Appraisal Partner in Massachusetts

The Doan Group, a nationwide provider of auto, specialty vehicle and equipment, and property appraisal and adjusting services, announced that its New England-based franchise, servicing Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Jersey, and New York, has joined forces with highly regarded and tenured Massachusetts-area appraisal firm, Viking Auto Appraisal.

Under the terms of the deal, all Viking employees will become part of Doan’s New England franchise owned and operated by Dominick and Zeny Caravella, a husband-and-wife team. The entire Viking appraiser network will also now become part of Doan’s network, and Viking’s current owner and CEO, Paul McKeen, is joining The Doan

