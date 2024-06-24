LKQ Reaches New Two-Year Collective Bargaining Agreement in Germany

LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq: LKQ) announced that a new collective bargaining agreement has been agreed with the trade union Verdi. The agreement covers approximately 5,000 employees of LKQ Europe in Germany, including 730 colleagues at LKQ’s Sulzbach-Rosenberg distribution center. The collective bargaining agreement has a two-year duration, which expires on April 30, 2026. The tariff agreement includes a mandatory peace obligation, which immediately ends all strike activity throughout the term of the agreement.

“I am delighted to report that an agreement for LKQ Europe workers in Germany has been reached in the tariff dispute. We are pleased that our employees may now benefit from a collectively agreed increase as well as inflation compensation and enhanced salaries for our trainees,” said Andy Hamilton, President and Executive Managing Director of LKQ Europe. “The agreement provides certainty for both our employees and business over its two-year duration and provides meaningful compensation increases in recognition of the hard work and value that our employees provide to both LKQ and our customers. As we look ahead, our entire LKQ team remains focused on delivering for our customers, competing in the marketplace, and driving continued growth in Europe.”