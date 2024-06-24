Empire Auto Parts Opens New Distribution Center in Houston

The new location is the aftermarket collision repair parts distributor’s 42nd facility.

Empire Auto Parts announced the opening of its newest distribution center in Houston, Texas. This marks Empire Auto Parts’ second site launch in Texas within two months and its 42nd company location in the U.S.

The new distribution center spans 185,000 square feet, significantly enhances Empire Auto Parts’ capacity to serve the needs of the automotive repair industry in the Texas market. Combined with existing facilities, the company now boasts over 1.5 million square feet of warehouse space nationwide, reinforcing its commitment to efficient logistics and customer service