Automotive Service Professionals Month Highlights Repair Industry as Rewarding Career Path

June is Automotive Service Professionals Month and the ASE Education Foundation is celebrating the valuable service provided by automotive service professionals and encouraging students to consider automotive repair as a career path.

“Repairing today’s complex vehicle systems requires highly skilled professionals. It takes years of education and on-the-job training to handle diagnostic repair challenges as well as fundamental repairs,” said Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation. “Automotive Service Professionals Month ties into the efforts of the ASE Education Foundation. It is a great time for us to highlight various automotive career opportunities, such as service technicians, parts specialists