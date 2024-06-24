CollisionWeek

Automotive Body Parts Association Announces 2025 Annual Meeting and Business Conference May 19-21

The Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA) announced its 2025 ABPA Business Conference will take place from May 19-21, 2025, at the Westin Sarasota in Sarasota, Fla.

ABPA Auto Body Parts AssociationAttendees will be able to connect with industry leaders, manufacturers, distributors, and other key stakeholders. The conference is designed to facilitate meaningful connections that can lead to strategic partnerships and business growth. Past attendees have consistently highlighted the value of the relationships formed during our events.

The event will also feature expert speakers and panel Discussions where attendees will gain insights from top experts in the automotive body parts industry.

