UK’s National Body Repair Association Says Vehicle Repair Sector Needs Government Support on Apprenticeships, EVs

As the United Kingdom (UK) prepares for the upcoming general election on July 4, the National Body Repair Association (NBRA) is calling on the next government to prioritize critical reforms aimed at securing the future of the industry.

Martyn Rowley, Executive Director of the NBRA said, “The current Apprenticeship Levy is failing our industry, hindering rather than fostering apprenticeship opportunities. Simplifying access to levy funds and removing barriers that discourage apprenticeship uptake is crucial. Additionally, recent changes to Skilled Worker Visa rules threaten to exacerbate our industry’s workforce challenges. Adjustments are needed to ensure our members can continue to access