CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / UK’s National Body Repair Association Says Vehicle Repair Sector Needs Government Support on Apprenticeships, EVs

UK’s National Body Repair Association Says Vehicle Repair Sector Needs Government Support on Apprenticeships, EVs

By Leave a Comment

As the United Kingdom (UK) prepares for the upcoming general election on July 4, the National Body Repair Association (NBRA) is calling on the next government to prioritize critical reforms aimed at securing the future of the industry.

NBRA logoMartyn Rowley, Executive Director of the NBRA said, “The current Apprenticeship Levy is failing our industry, hindering rather than fostering apprenticeship opportunities. Simplifying access to levy funds and removing barriers that discourage apprenticeship uptake is crucial. Additionally, recent changes to Skilled Worker Visa rules threaten to exacerbate our industry’s workforce challenges. Adjustments are needed to ensure our members can continue to access

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey