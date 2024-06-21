CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / Feature / Rhode Island Passes OEM Parts, Unfair Claims Practice Bills

Rhode Island Passes OEM Parts, Unfair Claims Practice Bills

By Leave a Comment

Legislation prohibits insurers from refusing OEM parts usage on vehicles 48-72 months old. Updates unfair claim practice requirements related to direction to pay on vehicle repairs.

The Rhode Island Legislature passed two sets of bills covering the use of OEM parts and unfair claims practices.

On June 13, the legislature passed an amended Senate Bill 2440 (SB 2440) and its companion bill, House Bill 7264 (HB 7264) that changes existing regulations governing motor vehicle replacement parts.

As CollisionWeek reported May 17, SB 2440 would add a new section that would prohibit insurers from refusing the use of OEM parts

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey