Rhode Island Passes OEM Parts, Unfair Claims Practice Bills

Legislation prohibits insurers from refusing OEM parts usage on vehicles 48-72 months old. Updates unfair claim practice requirements related to direction to pay on vehicle repairs.

The Rhode Island Legislature passed two sets of bills covering the use of OEM parts and unfair claims practices.

On June 13, the legislature passed an amended Senate Bill 2440 (SB 2440) and its companion bill, House Bill 7264 (HB 7264) that changes existing regulations governing motor vehicle replacement parts.

As CollisionWeek reported May 17, SB 2440 would add a new section that would prohibit insurers from refusing the use of OEM parts