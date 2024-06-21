CollisionWeek

Quality Collision Group Acquires Repair Center in Utah

Quality Collision Group’s (QCG) Utah-based Cascade Collision Repair announced the acquisition of Lone Peak Collision in Midvale, Utah. Cascade Collision Repair now has 10 collision center locations across northern Utah. Lone Peak Collision was officially rebranded to Cascade Collision Repair on June 13.

Quality Collision Group“Bringing Lone Peak Collision into our team is a big deal for us,” said Navada Smith, VP of Operations for Cascade Collision Repair. “This means we can offer our outstanding repair services to even more customers in Salt Lake County. We’re excited about the new opportunities this acquisition brings and look forward to carrying on the great

