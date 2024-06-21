LexisNexis Report Highlights Generational Risks in Drivers and Vehicles that Contribute to Higher Claim Frequencies

LexisNexis Risk Solutions released its 2024 U.S Auto Insurance Trends Report, which aggregates annual market data about consumer driving patterns, auto insurance shopping trends, claim frequency and severity, and consumer responses to rate increases to help insurance carriers better understand the evolving trends impacting the U.S. auto insurance industry.
Key takeaways
- Risky driving behavior rises among younger demographics as distracted driving violations by Gen Z increased 24% from 2022 and a staggering 66% in comparison to 2019.
- High claim severities persist due to parts and labor shortages along with rising attorney involvement, with 93% of claimants who sought legal counsel
