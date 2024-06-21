ASE Conducting Parts Specialist Survey

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has been commissioned to conduct a series of studies to understand which parts-related tasks are performed most frequently by parts specialists. The survey is focused on parts consultant tasks and participants do not need to be ASE Certified to take the survey.

“With this survey, we are looking for experienced parts managers, specialists, consultants and counter personnel to share their feedback so that we can take a closer look at the tasks they perform on a daily basis,” said Matt Shepanek, vice president, credential testing programs for ASE. “The input we