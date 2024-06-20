Platinum Equipment Named Preferred Global Finishing Solutions Refinish Distributor for Illinois

Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) announced that Platinum Equipment is now its preferred automotive and truck refinish distributor in Illinois.
Founded in 2020, Platinum Equipment supplies, installs and services a variety of automotive repair equipment, including paint booths and frame racks. With over 25 years of experience and a wealth of industry knowledge, Platinum Equipment provides full-service solutions, including training and growth planning.
Platinum Equipment also services body shops in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.