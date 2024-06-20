Dealership Management System Provider CDK Global Hit by Cyber Incident

Auto dealership management system provider CDK Global was the victim of cyber incident that impacted the ability of its customers to access systems. CDK serves over 15,000 retail dealership locations across North America.

According to a report in Automotive News, dealerships were forced to write repair orders by hand and look up parts online during the outage yesterday. A second incident that led to another shutdown was also reported to have taken place overnight.

Last year, CDK’s third annual 2023 State of Cybersecurity in the Dealership Study reported that 17% of dealers experienced a cyberattack or incident in