Crash Champions Acquires Collision Repair Center in Georgia

Crash Champions announced the acquisition of Pro Body Shop and Frame Works, a collision repair center located at 110 Commerce Park Dr. in Thomasville, Ga.

“This is yet another proud step forward for Crash Champions across the state of Georgia,” said Crash Champions Founder and CEO Matt Ebert. “The longstanding reputation for quality and service earned by the Pro Body Shop and Frame Works team is impressive. We are certainly thrilled to welcome their team to Crash Champions and look forward to serving the Thomasville community.”

Crash Champions has now added four new locations across the Peach State since March,