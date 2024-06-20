CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Crash Champions Acquires Collision Repair Center in Georgia

Crash Champions Acquires Collision Repair Center in Georgia

By Leave a Comment

Crash Champions announced the acquisition of Pro Body Shop and Frame Works, a collision repair center located at 110 Commerce Park Dr. in Thomasville, Ga.

“This is yet another proud step forward for Crash Champions across the state of Georgia,” said Crash Champions Founder and CEO Matt Ebert. “The longstanding reputation for quality and service earned by the Pro Body Shop and Frame Works team is impressive. We are certainly thrilled to welcome their team to Crash Champions and look forward to serving the Thomasville community.”

Crash Champions has now added four new locations across the Peach State since March,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey