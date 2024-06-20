Collision Repair Industry Production Up Just Under 1% in April Compared to Last Year

Production in April was up year-over-year, but down month-over-month.

An analysis of the latest data released from the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) covering the preliminary April collision repair employment, hours worked and wages indicated production was up compared to April 2023, but down from March. Production levels in March had been at record levels.

Overall, total collision repair industry employment in April was up 5.9% and production employment was up 5.7% compared to April 2023.

The industry’s total production, which we define as the total average weekly hours per month multiplied by the total number