Agenda Announced for September 24-25 CIECA CONNEX Conference

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced the agenda for its 15th annual conference, CONNEX 2024 that will be held at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel in Detroit, Mich. on September 24-25. This year’s theme is The Intersection of Data & Mobility and will be emceed by industry veteran Bill Garoutte.

Attendees of the event will hear from industry experts who will discuss where technology and businesses are headed and what the collision industry can do to prepare. A highlight of the event will be an exclusive tour of the American Center for Mobility. The conference will also include