UK’s Gemini Accident Repairs Celebrates Opening of 37th Collision Repair Center

UK-based Gemini Accident Repairs announced the opening of its 37th location, a newly built 10,000 sq. ft. collision repair center in Darlington, England. The latest addition follows following the acquisition of NCR Bodyshops in Swindon recently. The new facility marks an expansion to a new area, situated in a newly built growing industrial area with nearby retail neighbors.

Brett Wootton, Acquisitions Manager for Gemini Accident Repairs, said, “Darlington is a fantastic addition to the Gemini family. Its excellent transport infrastructure allows us to serve the Northeast, a new area for our strategy. The new build also enables us to future-proof