Spain’s Briolf Group Invests in its First Refinish and Industrial Coatings Production Plant in the U.S.

On June 6, the Governor of the State of North Carolina, Mr. Roy Cooper, officially made public the agreement between the Briolf Group and the State of North Carolina and the City of Monroe in Union County, to start the project to establish the first production facility n the United States of the company based in Girona, Spain.

The project is planned in multiple phases, initially involving the construction of a factory to locally produce Roberlo products, one of the companies of the group with global recognition in the car refinishing and industrial coating sector. Subsequently, production capacities and resources

