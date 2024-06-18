McGovern Auto Group Donates Three High-End New Vehicles to Massachusetts High Schools

McGovern Automotive Group (MAG), the Northeast’s leading automotive retailer, today announced that McGovern Ford dealerships in conjunction with Ford Motor Company have donated a trio of advanced technology vehicles to three local high schools’ automotive technology programs. The donations further illustrate their commitment to the communities in which they serve.

McGovern Ford of Lowell donated a 2024 Ford Mustang to Greater Lowell Technical High School in Massachusetts and a 2023 Lincoln Aviator to Salem High School in New Hampshire. McGovern Ford of