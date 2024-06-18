Fisker Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection

Sees asset sale as “most viable path forward” for the electric vehicle manufacturer.

Fisker Group Inc., the operating subsidiary of Fisker Inc., announced that it filed for Chapter 11 protection in the District of Delaware on June 17. It is in advanced discussions with financial stakeholders regarding debtor-in-possession financing and the sale of its assets.

“Fisker has made incredible progress since our founding, bringing the Ocean SUV to market twice as fast as expected in the auto industry and making good on our promises to deliver the most sustainable vehicle in the world,” said a Fisker spokesperson. “We are proud