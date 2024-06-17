CollisionWeek

SEMA Disappointed California Governor Passes on Zero-Emission Aftermarket Conversion Project

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) announced it is deeply disappointed that California’s Senate Bill (SB) 301, aimed at incentivizing the conversion of gas and diesel-powered cars into Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEVs), was vetoed by California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Authored by California Senator Anthony Portantino, SB 301 sought to establish the Zero-Emission Aftermarket Conversion Project (ZACP) under the California Air Resources Board (CARB). Despite being lauded as a “Job Creator” by the California Chamber of Commerce and receiving unanimous support from lawmakers, the bill faced a veto at the Governor’s desk. This program would have provided rebates of up to

