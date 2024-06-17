Matthew’s Auto Supplies Invites AASP/NJ Members to Free June 26 Training Event

Program focuses on collision repair negotiations and documentation.

The Alliance of Auto Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that Matthew’s Auto Supplies has graciously opened their upcoming free training event to members of AASP/NJ.

Matthew’s Auto Supplies’ event will feature AASP/NJ President Ken Miller (821 Collision; North Haledon) and Matthew’s Auto Supplies’ Benjamin Stephens who are teaming up to present Negotiation Tactics for Today’s Collision Repair Environment and Documentation for Stronger Negotiations on Wednesday, June 26 from 6- 9 p.m. at the Indasa Training Center in Fairfield, N.J. Food will be served at 5:30 p.m.

AASP/NJ members are invited