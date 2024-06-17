Classic Collision Expands in Virginia

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of Pro-Tech Collision Center in Fredericksburg and Stafford, VA.

“Our commitment to delivering only the best in auto repair and serving our customers with quality and value has made us the auto body repair center of choice. “We carefully selected Classic Collision based on their history of providing customers with the best quality repairs to continue our mission,” stated Paul Berthault, former Pro-Tech Collision Center owner.

“I’m thrilled to now be on the Classic Team,” stated Mike Webster, former Pro-Tech Collision Center owner.

“Pro-Tech Collision Center is a welcomed addition to the Classic Collision