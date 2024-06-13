Wholesale Used-Vehicle Prices Continued to Decline in May

Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index down both month-over-month and year-over-year.
Wholesale used-vehicle prices, on a mix, mileage, and seasonally adjusted basis, were down in May compared to April and last year. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) fell to 197.3, a decline of 12.1% from a year ago. The seasonal adjustment to the index reduced the impact on the month, resulting in values that declined 0.6% month over month. The non-adjusted price in May decreased by 1.2% compared to April, moving the unadjusted average price down 11.4% year over year.
The continued decline is a headwind for collision repair
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.