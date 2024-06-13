U.S. Auto Body Repair Prices Down in May Compared to April

The rate of increase in auto body prices was below the increase in the national consumer price index.

The most recent government figures on inflation through May show the rate of growth of auto body repair prices is below the rate of general inflation for the third time this year after more than 30 months in a row of higher increases. The year-over-year (YoY) increase of 1.3% in May was below 1.7% in April and below the 3.1% increase in February. The Bureau of Labor Statistics did not publish a March auto body price index calculation for the second year