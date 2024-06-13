NOAA Reports 11 Individual Billion Dollar Weather Disasters So Far in 2024

May wrapped up a stormy, destructive spring for the U.S.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported that May 2024 was a turbulent month across the contiguous U.S., as storms continued their spring onslaught.

The month also added more billion-dollar disasters to the growing list of disasters NOAA has tracked throughout the year.

According to NOAA, precipitation in May was above normal in portions of the Plains, the South and the Tennessee Valley. Kentucky, Rhode Island and Tennessee each had their sixth-wettest May on record. Elsewhere in the nation, precipitation was below average across much of the Southwest and