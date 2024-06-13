CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers Seek Applications for Technology Demos for October 13-15 Aftermarket Technology Conference

MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers Seek Applications for Technology Demos for October 13-15 Aftermarket Technology Conference

By Leave a Comment

MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers announced it is now accepting applications for technology demonstrations at the 2024 Aftermarket Technology Conference, scheduled for October 13-15, in Clearwater Beach, Fla. This event provides a unique platform for companies to showcase their latest technological innovations to a dedicated audience of aftermarket industry professionals.

The technology demonstrations offer conference attendees a hands-on look at the future of automotive and commercial vehicle technology. This year, the conference will feature an array of cutting-edge technology demonstrations, including:

  • augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), mixed reality (MR), and extended reality (XR);
  • electric vehicle (EV) charging units;
  • advanced driver assistance
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey