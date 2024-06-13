MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers Seek Applications for Technology Demos for October 13-15 Aftermarket Technology Conference

MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers announced it is now accepting applications for technology demonstrations at the 2024 Aftermarket Technology Conference, scheduled for October 13-15, in Clearwater Beach, Fla. This event provides a unique platform for companies to showcase their latest technological innovations to a dedicated audience of aftermarket industry professionals.

The technology demonstrations offer conference attendees a hands-on look at the future of automotive and commercial vehicle technology. This year, the conference will feature an array of cutting-edge technology demonstrations, including: