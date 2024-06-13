Joe Hudson’s Collision Center Acquires Repair Facilities in Maryland and Arkansas

Joe Hudson’s Collision Center announced the acquisition of three new repair facilities. The newly acquired locations include Roy’s Body Shop and Garage in Eldersburg, Md. and two Stadium Auto Body locations in Jonesboro, Ark.

“We’re excited to announce the opening of our fifth location in Maryland through the acquisition of Roy’s Auto Body and Garage. This expansion also increases our market penetration in the thriving community of Jonesboro, Arkansas, with the addition of the two-location Stadium Auto Body group,” said Brant Wilson, CEO of Joe Hudson’s. “As we pursue our growth targets for 2024, it’s paramount to partner with collision