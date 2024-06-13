I-CAR Canada and CPCPA Partner on EV Training in Quebec

I-CAR Canada has partnered with the Provincial Council of Joint Committees of the Automotive Services Industry (CPCPA) to allow for immediate electric vehicle (EV) training for Canadians across Quebec.

The CPCPA is an association that aims to develop excellence and recognition of the workforce in the automotive services industry across the province of Quebec. The organization’s main mandate is to develop and ensure the standardization of training and qualifications of automotive services employees. Additionally, the CPCPA is responsible for creating and implementing the exams to obtain certifications for industry employees.

This partnership is part of the I-CAR Canada Industry Training