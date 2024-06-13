AAA Survey Finds Interest in EVs Declining as Americans Turn Attention to Hybrids

The most recent annual consumer survey by AAA on Electric Vehicles (EVs) indicates a decline in consumer interest in purchasing EVs. Only 18% of U.S. adults say they would be “very likely” or “likely” to buy a new or used EV (not a hybrid) – down from 23% last year. Even more revealing, 63% cited “unlikely or very unlikely” to purchase an EV for their next car purchase.

“Early adopters who wanted an EV already have one,” said Greg Brannon, director of automotive research at AAA. “The remaining group of people who have yet to adopt EVs consider the practicality,