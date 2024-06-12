UAW Members Authorize Strike at BMW Parts Distribution Center in Pennsylvania

On Saturday, June 8, workers at BMW’s Regional Distribution Center in Nazareth, Pa., voted by 99% to authorize a strike if necessary. The contract covers warehouse workers and expires on June 30.

The more than 850,000-square-foot facility opened in 2008 to provide automotive and motorcycle spare parts as well as accessory and lifestyle items for BMW and MINI brands.

“We’re part of the reason BMW’s raked in billions in profits, but workers in Nazareth haven’t seen that translate into pay raises. In fact, we’re falling behind,” said Zach Haas, bargaining unit chair. “We’re united and ready to join the stand