NICB and Agero Partner to Combat Insurance Fraud

The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the nation’s premier not-for-profit organization dedicated to preventing and prosecuting insurance fraud and crime, and Agero, the leading white-label provider of digital driver assistance services and software for the majority of automotive insurance brands, are forming a strategic partnership to combat fraud before it happens.

The effort seeks to protect insurers and our communities from questionable third-party roadside and vehicle service providers to deter insurance fraud.

“Through this strategic partnership, NICB and Agero will work together to detect fraudulent activities swiftly, prevent losses, and protect everyday Americans from vehicle service provider scams and crimes,”